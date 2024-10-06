At Least 21 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Friday “in the Fernwood neighborhood’s 10600-block of South State Street just after 10:30 p.m.” A 35-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when another male approached and opened fire, shooting him in the head.

CBS News noted that the 35-year-old had a female in the car, but her age was not reported.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting was discovered just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when police found a man dead inside an apartment with gunshot wounds to his body. Police have no motives or suspects in the incident.

The third fatal shooting of the weekend took place “around 3:40 a.m. on Hubbard near State Street.” A man was fighting a man who pulled out a gun and shot him, killing him.

The weekend’s fourth fatal shooting occurred at 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the “5600-block of West Addison Street.”

The most recent fatal shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday, “in the 7900-block of Ashland.” A 26-year-old man was in an empty lot when someone began firing and he was hit by multiple bullets. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

The Chicago Sun-Times indicated that 436 people have been killed in Chicago this year.

