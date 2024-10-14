New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed a number of gun control bills on Wednesday, one of which requires licensed gun dealers to post signs warning would-be buyers about alleged dangers associated with firearms.

Spectrum News 1 posted about the new law, which forces gun dealers’ signs to “[include] a paragraph explaining how guns in the home increase the risk of suicide, death during a domestic dispute or unintentional death to children.”

The sign “must also include contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.”

North County Now noted five other gun controls were signed by Hochul, which do everything from banning Glock switches to requiring “firearms licensing officers, like those who issue concealed carry licenses, to provide information regarding state resources related to safe storage of firearms, child access prevention and firearm violence prevention.”

Glock switches are already illegal in the United States, per the ATF, but Hochul apparently found it necessary to make them illegal again.

New York has adopted numerous gun controls following SCOTUS’s Bruen (2022) ruling, many of which have subsequently been struck down.

Most recently, on October 11, 2024, U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. found that New York’s ban on concealed carry on private property open to the public is unconstitutional.

