Battle Tested Equipment (BTE) has developed a module that fits inside an AR-15’s Magpul grip and allows the owner of the rifle to know–at all times–where his rifle is located.

BTE’s device is called the Gun Hound Tracker Grip Module. It slides into the base of a Magpul AR-15 grip, discreetly holding an Apple Air Tag in place to allow the owner of the rifle to see the rifle’s location in real time–at any time–via the “Find My” app on an Apple iPhone.

Air Tags are proprietary to Apple and designed so as to be findable/detectable only by the specific iPhone user who installs them. This means other iPhone users will not see or be able use their phone to find the Air Tag in someone else’s AR-15, nor will the government.

BTE says it designed the Gun Hound Tracker Grip Module for Magpul furniture–grips, handguards, etc.–because Magpul products are wildly popular and widely used by AR-15 manufacturers and by Americans doing aftermarket upgrades.

An immediate benefit of the Gun Hound Tracker Grip Module appears to be for those AR-15 owners who do not often use their rifles or who keep them stored away. The Gun Hound Tracker would help such an owner see whether he stored the rifle in a closet, a storage unit, the garage, etc. And if an AR-15 gets stolen, the owner could use the “Find My” app to pinpoint the location of the rifle and share it with police, so the rifle could possibly be recovered.

The Gun Hound Tracker Grip Module could be a game changer for hunters who fly with their rifles, hunters who check their AR-15s properly via TSA rules and regulations. Once the Gun Hound Tracker is in the grip, the owner of the rifle can readily see if someone is walking off with it at baggage claim. Moreover, on a night hunt, like a thermal hog hunt, or when numerous guns are stacked at or near a hunting lodge, the Gun Hound Tracker Grip Module would allow the hunter to locate his rifle.

For this review, we placed a Gun Hound Tracker Grip Module in a Diamondback DB15 .300 AAC. Right now, the “Find My” app shows that the rifle is in my truck, about 55 feet away, where I keep it locked in a Grey Man Tactical rigid MOLLE panel gun rack.

