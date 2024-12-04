NYPD Releases Photos of Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer

The NYPD released photos drawn from surveillance footage showing the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Breitbart News reported that 50-year-old Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan just after 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The NYPD held a late morning press conference and made clear they believe the killing was targeted, not random.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny pointed out that the suspect was wearing a “distinctive gray backpack,” black face mask, light brown jacket, and black and white sneakers. He said the suspect “[ignored] numerous other pedestrians,” approached Thompson from behind, and shot him in the back.

The NYPD posted photos of the suspected killer:

The suspected killer fired more than once–striking Thompson more than once–and was able to clear jams in the gun as he was firing. The attacker’s ability to clear jams in the gun leads Kenny to believe the attacker was “proficient in the use of firearms.”

The NYPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to contact the department at 1(800)577-TIPS.

