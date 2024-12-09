A person taken in for questioning by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, is under arrest on gun charges, according to Forbes.

“NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference that Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested on firearms charges,” Forbes reported.

Tisch went further, saying Mangione is “believed to be our person of interest in the brazen targeted murder.”

ABC News reported that Mangione was traveling through Altoona on a Greyhound bus and had walked into a McDonald’s to eat. Breitbart News noted that he was recognized from NYPD photos and police were called to apprehend him.

Officers arrived to find that he “had a ghost gun capable of firing a 9 mm round and a suppressor,” according to ABC News.

CNN said law enforcement sources indicated Mangione “also had fake IDs, including one the NYPD believes was used by the suspect in New York.”

