President Joe Biden urged Congress to “do something” on gun control Saturday, the 12th anniversary of the attack on Sandy Hook Elementary.

Biden released a five paragraph statement to mark the tragic anniversary, noting the attack resulted in the creation of Moms Demand Action and Gabby Giffords’ gun control group Giffords.

He painted a picture of the groups as being organic, omitting any mention of the relationship between Moms Demand and Mike Bloomberg.

The departing president mentioned the gun control he signed in 2022, and repeated the now-debunked claim that homicides and crime fell on his watch.

As Breitbart News noted on October 16, 2024, the FBI revised the crime numbers that initially cast a favorable light on Biden, showing that in reality violent crime rose 4.5 percent on his watch.

Biden used the last paragraph of his Sandy Hook statement to call for universal background checks, a red flag law, gun storage laws, and “a ban on assault weapons like the one used at Sandy Hook.”

He did not mention the gun used in the Sandy Hook attack was lawfully purchased then stolen from the lawful purchaser and used in that heinous crime.

Moreover, Biden did not mention that California has every law he called on Congress to pass, yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.