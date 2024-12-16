At Least 16 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 16 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred just after 5:15 p.m. Friday “in the 3800 block of West Adams Street.” A 28-year-old man was riding as a passenger when someone began shooting at the vehicle in which he was traveling, he was struck in the head and succumbed to his wounds.

The weekend’s next fatal shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. Saturday “in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road.” A 30-year-old man got into a fight with another man and ending up getting shot numerous times. The 30-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

At 6:14 p.m. a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head was discovered “in the 400 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 7 noted the fourth fatal shooting of the weekend, which occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a male, was found in an alley in the “3100-block of West Cermak Road” with a bullet wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 544 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2024.

