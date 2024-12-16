CNN Claims There Have Been ’83 School Shootings’ This Year

Just hours after the shooting at Madison, Wisconsin’s, Abundant Life Christian School, CNN claimed there have been “83 school shootings” during 2024 alone.

CNN claimed, “As of December 16 – the 351st day of the year – there have been 83 school shootings in the United States in 2024.”

CNN did not provide any links to the myriad school shootings they claim have occurred. Rather, they pointed out that they pulled their information from the “CNN school shooting database.”

Moreover, they noted they “reviewed incidents reported by the Gun Violence Archive, Everytown [for Gun Safety], and Education Week.”

On July 26, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that the Gun Violence Archive lists defensive gun uses and officer gun uses against criminals as “gun violence.”

As for Everytown for Gun Safety, on December 13, 2014, Breitbart News reported that the gun control group’s list of “100 school shootings” included non-school shootings, shootings that did not occur, and accidental discharges of firearms that were legally possessed on campus.

