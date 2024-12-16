Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) called for his House colleagues to “stand up to gun manufacturers” following reports of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS) in Madison, Wisconsin.

Breitbart News noted that Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes indicated the suspected shooter was a juvenile. The juvenile is believed to have used a 9mm handgun in the attack, according to FOX 13 Memphis.

Pocan used an X post to call for more action on guns–and against gun manufacturers–before the weapon used in the heinous attack was revealed:

Pocan was already pushing for more gun control on December 14, 2024, the 12th anniversary of the horrific attack on Sandy Hook Elementary. On that day he used an X post to say:

Breitbart News reported that CNN reacted to the attack on the ALCS by labeling it the 83rd school shooting of 2024. CNN did not provide links to substantiate the claim, but they did mention Gun Violence Archive and Everytown [for Gun Safety].

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.