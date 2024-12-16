Report: Madison School Attacker Used 9mm Pistol

Fox News reported during a live broadcast that the firearm used in the Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS) shooting on Monday was a 9mm pistol.

FOX 13 Memphis also alluded to a 9mm, noting, “Investigators believe the shooter used a 9mm pistol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.”

Breitbart News reported that Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes pointed out that law enforcement was called to the school shortly before 11:00 a.m. and, upon arriving, found a deceased juvenile whom they believe to be the shooter.

Barnes noted that the officers who arrived on scene did not have to fire their weapons.

Two innocents were killed in the attack, and injured individuals were rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on how the attacker acquired the 9mm pistol or any report about the make of the handgun.

