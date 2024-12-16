Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS), the site of a shooting allegedly carried out by a student, prohibits students from possessing weapons on school grounds.

The ALCS handbook touches on the weapons policy under the heading, “Minor and Major Violations of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedures.”

In Section 3.9 the handbook lists an example of “major violations” as “Implied or actual possession of fireworks, any weapon or explosives.”

During an early afternoon press conference aired by Channel 3000, Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes said that police believe the shooter was a juvenile, whom officers discovered deceased once they entered the building.

Barnes made clear police believe the “juvenile person” was the shooter, and that person was “a student at the school.”

