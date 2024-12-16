Update: Chief Barnes noted in a live interview that police did not have to fire their weapons upon responding to the scene.

A shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, left at least two people dead Monday morning, according to emerging reports.

FOX 2 Detroit reported that police were called to the school just before 11 a.m.

During a live interview, Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes indicated “a total of about seven persons” were transported from the scene for medical treatment.

Barnes did not describe whether the injured, including fatally injured, were students or staff, but he did say that a juvenile “believed to be responsible” for the incident is deceased in the building.

A social media page for the school posted a brief statement: “Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.