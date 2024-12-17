Review: Daisy Powerline 880 BB/Pellet Rifle with Scope

Daisy is famous for its Red Ryder lever action BB gun but also for its pneumatics, with the Powerline 880 being a favorite among the company’s pump rifles.

This author grew up with an 880, which I carried with me as I wandered through the woods and beside the streams of Kentucky. I literally always had the 880 with me and it never let me down.

Fast forward to 2024 and we got our hands on one for review here at Breitbart News, and it was like going back in time.

It is still the same 10-pump air rifle with the same functions, with the caveat that it appears to be a little lighter because of the decision to replace some non-stress-bearing metal parts with parts made from polymer.

The front sight is fiber optic and the rear sight has simple adjustments for windage and elevation.

The Powerline 880 can be purchased by itself or with a 4 x 15 Daisy scope. We acquired the rifle and the scope and remembered, all over again, how fun shooting can be.

We zeroed the scope on an empty cardboard box at about 30 yards and after that, we drove holes through empty soda cans and an array of clay pigeons.

The Powerline 880 shoots BBs at 800 feet per second (FPS) and .177 pellets in the high 600s. Because of this, the 880 is a great way to learn to shoot and…an economical way to keep shooting. (Side Note: Zeroing the 4 x 15 Daisy scope is also a snap, and it provides a newcomer with a basic introduction to dialing in optics.)

The Powerline 880 is everything it used to be. It is accurate and simple to use, and — on top of all this — it delivers fun with every trigger pull.

