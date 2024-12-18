A poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates and released by the Second Amendment Foundation shows three-quarters of American voters believe it is “important” to see pro-2A judges nominated and confirmed at the federal level.

The poll asked, “How important is it to you to get judges confirmed and nominated to the federal courts who make it a priority to try their best to strictly follow the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution?”

Seventy-six percent of respondents said it is “important.”

Another question asked, “How important is it to you that our political leaders in Washington, D.C. protect and defend the 2nd Amendment Rights in the U.S. Constitution of law-abiding gun owners?”

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said this is “important” as well.

When asked, “Do you think that President Donald Trump will make it a priority to protect and defend the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners,” 63 percent of respondents said “yes.”

Jim McLaughlin commented on the poll’s results, saying,

Overwhelming majorities of voters want their political leaders in Washington to defend Second Amendment rights (77%). Furthermore, three out of four voters (76%) say it is important to nominate and confirm judges to the federal courts who will make it a priority to strictly follow the Second Amendment and nearly two-in-three voters (63%) think President Donald Trump will make it a priority to protect and defend the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners.

A fourth poll question asked, “Who do you think will do a better job of protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of gun owners in America…the Republicans in Congress or the Democrats in Congress?”

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said “Republicans” versus only 24 percent who said “Democrats.”

Second Amendment Foundation founder Alan Gottlieb also commented, saying, “This survey underscores the prevailing public perception that Democrats have become the ‘party of gun prohibition.’ The numbers also justify SAF’s commitment to defend the Second Amendment in our various court challenges, winning firearms freedom one lawsuit at a time.”

