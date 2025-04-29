One of the illegal aliens accused of stealing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was reportedly arrested and released in New York City a few weeks before targeting her.

The suspect is identified as 49-year-old Mario Bustamante-Leiva of Chile, the New York Post reported on Monday, adding he was arrested in Washington, DC.

Prior to allegedly taking Noem’s bag as she enjoyed an Easter meal with her family at Capital Burger in D.C., the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) warrant squad was looking for him.

“Bustamante-Leiva’s rap sheet also includes a 2021 shoplifting arrest in Utah and a headline-grabbing bust in 2015 across the pond in London, where he was arrested for a months-long theft spree and charged with palming $28,000 in phones, wallets and computers,” the Post article said.

In March, he was accused of taking a fanny pack from a shop in Times Square and making $1,200 credit card charges in approximately 20 minutes. Police eventually arrested the man and gave him a desk appearance ticket on fourth-degree felony grand larceny charges, then cut him loose. However, he reportedly did not show up on his court date and authorities launched a search.

“New York’s sanctuary laws meant that the NYPD was not allowed to report him to federal immigration authorities, despite him being in the country illegally,” the Post report noted.

A second illegal alien was arrested for his alleged role in Noem’s purse theft, Breitbart News reported on Monday.

That suspect was identified as 51-year-old Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzana of Chile. Officials nabbed him in Miami, Florida.

“The pair of illegal aliens is suspected to be involved in a broader South American theft ring that targets wealthy Americans and legal immigrants, often in home invasions,” the Breitbart News article said.

When speaking of Noem’s bag being swiped, Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan said the suspects “picked the wrong person to steal a purse from.”

When Noem’s bag was taken, it contained $3,000 in cash, her passport, makeup bag, DHS access card, apartment key, and medication.