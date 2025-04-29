An illegal alien, already deported from the United States once, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to raping a woman in a Madison County, Mississippi, restaurant.

Jose Rigoberto Mejia-Cubias, a 37-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole or early release for raping a woman at Fernando’s Mexican Grill in Madison County.

According to prosecutors, on January 30 at around 1:00 a.m., a woman called police to report she had been raped at the restaurant by the bartender who had been serving her drinks all night. The bartender was Mejia-Cubias.

The woman said she woke up hours later on the restaurant’s floor and did not remember how she had ended up there. Surveillance footage from inside the restaurant showed the woman sitting at the bar, being served drinks by Mejia-Cubias before he moved her to the floor and raped her.

As Mejia-Cubias raped the woman, she remained unconscious. He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery this week.

Mejia-Cubias also faces federal immigration charges after he illegally re-entered the U.S. through the southern border despite having been deported in 2010.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.