A report that Amazon would display price increases due to tariffs on its goods — which the company has since denied — landed CEO Jeff Bezos a phone call from President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Breitbart News can confirm.

CNN White House reporter Alayna Treene, citing two senior White House officials speaking anonymously, reported that Trump personally called Amazon’s founder to confront him about the report. A source familiar verified to Breitbart News that there was a call between Trump and Bezos in the morning.

Punchbowl News first reported on Amazon’s alleged plan “to showcase how much tariffs were contributing to the price of goods sold on their platform.”

However, Amazon was quick to refute the report after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the reportedly planned move as a “hostile and political act.”

“Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?” she said. “And I would also add that it’s not a surprise because, as Reuters recently wrote, Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm,” Leavitt continued, referencing a 2021 article from the outlet.

“So this is another reason why Americans should buy American. It’s another reason why we are onshoring critical supply chains here at home to shore up our own critical supply chain and boost our own manufacturing here,” she added.

In a statement that followed Punchbowl News’s story, Amazon claimed it had never considered putting tariff costs next to goods on its central website.

“The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products. This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement per the Washington Post’s Jeff Stein.