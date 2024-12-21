Fifty-one-year-old Troy Williams has been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting at officers and also shooting a Georgia State Police K-9, WSB-TV reported on Friday.

State Troopers pulled Williams over for an “obscured license plate” Wednesday. Williams took off after handing a driver’s license to a trooper and a chase ensued.

At some point Williams alleged fired at pursuing officers and then fled into woods on foot. One of Williams’ gunshots allegedly hit K-9 Amor in the leg.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety noted that Amor survived but will require months to recover:

We’re happy to share that K9 Amor is heading home this morning to recover under close observation. According to the… Posted by Georgia Department of Public Safety on Friday, December 20, 2024

The Newnan Times-Herald noted that Grantville, Georgia, Mayor Richard Proctor indicated Williams was found hiding in a truck Friday.

He had a gun with him but did not put up a fight and was apprehended without incident.

Security footage from Grantville’s Neighborhood Grocery Store shows Williams was in the business on Thursday evening, where he purchased “a shift, knit cap, scarf and Gatorade.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.