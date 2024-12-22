Hundreds of students at Madison High School marched to the state Capitol on Friday to demand an “assault weapons” ban after the December 16, 2024, Abundant Life Christian School handgun attack.

The Cap Times reported the students chanted “books, not bullets” and “no more silence, end gun violence.” The Wisconsin Examiner quoted the high schoolers saying, “Graduations not funerals.”

Once at the Capitol, the students called for an “assault weapons” ban and enhanced background checks.

The students did not mention that the alleged 15-year-old shooter did not use a firearm categorized as an “assault weapon” nor did she buy her gun at retail, which means point-of-sale background checks would not have hindered her in the least.

Z Bart, one of the Madison High School students who march for gun control, claimed she took part in the rally because people in her family have been killed with guns. She said she did not know the people who were killed but noted, “I think of them and think that could be me one day.”

The Wisconsin Examiner quoted state Sen. Kelda Roys (D) saying, “We know that states that have passed gun safety laws like background checks, like red flag laws … they see gun deaths and firearm injuries go down. We can do that here in Wisconsin, too.”

Roys did not mention that California has had universal background checks since the 1990s, an “assault weapons” ban since 1989, and they also have a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, and ammunition control as well. Yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in both 2021 and 2023.

