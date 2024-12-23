Joe Manchin’s Parting Shot: GOP ‘Too Extreme’ on Gun Rights

Outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) took a parting shot at Republicans on Sunday, describing them as having a laissez faire approach to gun rights that is “too extreme.”

Manchin gave an interview to CNN, where he referred to the Democrat Party as “toxic” and noted he can no longer be part of what the Democrat Party has become. However, FOX News pointed out he also leveled criticism at Republicans, particularly on guns/gun rights.

Manchin suggested Republicans lack “gun sense,” and suggesting there should be some controls but not to the extent that gun bans are discussed.

He added, “I’m not going to ban you from buying it, but you’re going to have to show some responsibility,” then said, “So the Democrats go too far, want to ban. [But] the Republican says, ‘Oh, let the good times roll. Let anybody have anything they want.’ Just some commonsense things there.”

He did not address the four big words in the Second Amendment: “Shall not be infringed.”

Manchin was President Barack Obama’s point-man for gun control following the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary. In response to that heinous attack, Manchin pushed expanded point-of-sale background checks which would not have even prevented the attack the occurring. (Point-of-sale gun control would not have worked because the gun used in the attack was stolen.)

In the summer of 2013, gun control advocate Mike Bloomberg threw a $1,000 a plate dinner for Manchin, to help raise money for his campaign coffers. The The Register-Herald, located right in the heart of Manchin’s constituency in Beckley, WV, reported that Manchin’s office spent “nearly a week” prior to the dinner refusing to answer questions on the event hosted by Bloomberg.

