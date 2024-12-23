Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago Surpasses 550 Murders for 2024

At least three people were shot and killed in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago over the weekend, pushing the total number of murders in the city beyond 550 for 2024.

ABC 7 reported at least ten people were shot during the weekend, three of them fatally.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Saturday “at a home in the 1700-block of E. 67th Street” just after 12:30 a.m. A 23-year-old man was shot in the multiple times and transported to a hospital, where he died.

Hours later, at 4:32 a.m., a man “in the 8400-block of Kingston Avenue” was shot in the stomach. He, too, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Sunday morning at 9:15 a.m. a 48-year-old man in an alley in the “8000-block of South Escanaba Avenue” was shot and fatally wounded. He was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Chicago Sun-Times‘ murder database shows that these killings pushed Chicago beyond 550 murders for the year. The city is now at 551 murders for 2024.

