Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago Surpasses 550 Murders for 2024

Mayor Brandon Johnson answers questions from reporters following a Chicago City Council me
Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via Getty
AWR Hawkins

At least three people were shot and killed in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago over the weekend, pushing the total number of murders in the city beyond 550 for 2024.

ABC 7 reported at least ten people were shot during the weekend, three of them fatally.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Saturday “at a home in the 1700-block of E. 67th Street” just after 12:30 a.m. A 23-year-old man was shot in the multiple times and transported to a hospital, where he died.

Hours later, at 4:32 a.m., a man “in the 8400-block of Kingston Avenue” was shot in the stomach. He, too, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Sunday morning at 9:15 a.m. a 48-year-old man in an alley in the “8000-block of South Escanaba Avenue” was shot and fatally wounded. He was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Chicago Sun-Times‘ murder database shows that these killings pushed Chicago beyond 550 murders for the year. The city is now at 551 murders for 2024.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.