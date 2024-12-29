A $20,000 reward is being offered for information to the arrest of the individual(s) who killed three and wounded six by opening fire during a Chicago party.

Breitbart News noted the shooting occurred December 2, 2024, and the original reports indicated three dead and five wounded.

On December 28, 2024, ABC 7 reported the total number of wounded was at six, in addition to the three fatalities, and a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. “A $10,000 reward was announced by Cook County CrimeStoppers earlier this month” and the ATF has added another $10,000.

The shooting occurred “during a party at a house on 59th Street.” 32-year-old Osmer Angel Ferrer Oria, 28-year-old Jon Carlos Blancarcer, and 26-year-old Hector M. Sajo, were killed.

CrimeStoppers chairman George McDade said up to this point, “The community has given some information, but it’s not the detailed information that is going to result in an arrest, and so that’s why we are here.”

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out 554 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2024.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.