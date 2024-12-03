Chicago police chief Jon Hein indicated officers are trying to identify “individuals” behind a shooting that killed three people and wounded five in a Chicago Lawn home Monday afternoon, according to CBS News.

Hein said, “We have eight victims…We’re going to solve this crime and find the individuals that are responsible for the heinous, terrible incident.”

WGN-TV noted that police were called to the scene at 2 p.m. Monday. Investigators indicated to WGN-TV there appeared to a “social gathering” at the home before the shooting began.

Neighbors near the home indicated “there was a party going on before shots were fired and that loud parties and gatherings have been a regular occurrence at the home over the last couple months.”

The gunshot victims were comprised of four males and four females, with three of the males succumbing to their wounds.

Breitbart News reported 16 people were shot by Saturday afternoon of Thanksgiving weekend, two of them fatally.

More than 515 people have been killed in the Windy City thus far in 2024.

