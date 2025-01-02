Las Vegas Cybertruck Attacker’s Guns Were Legally Purchased

The man who allegedly tried to explode a Tesla Cybertruck near the Las Vegas Trump hotel had firearms in his possession which he purchased legally.

The Associated Press reported that the bombing suspect, 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, shot himself in the head before the explosives in the Cybertruck detonated.

The handgun he is believed to have used was found lying at his feet.

NBC News noted that law enforcement recovered two guns at the scene, “a .50-caliber Desert Eagle and a semiautomatic pistol.” They also noted that both guns were “lawfully purchased on December 30.”

ABC News pointed out that Livelsberger was “a Special Operations soldier who was on leave from his base in Germany.” He was “a Green Beret operations sergeant who was stationed mostly at Fort Carson, Colorado.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.