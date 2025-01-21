At Least 13 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 13 people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the shooting fatality occurred just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, while a 25-year-old and a 29-year-old were walking “in the 6000 block of West Belden Avenue” when someone opened fire on them. The 25-yeare-old was shot in the head and died from his wounds. Police believe the shooter may have been in a passing vehicle.

Breitbart News noted that six people were shot in a six-hour time frame in Chicago beginning Saturday at 9:39 p.m. None of the six shooting victims died as result of their wounds.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has stringent gun controls, including an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, and a Firearms Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for legal gun possession. The process of acquiring a FOID card requires undergoing a thorough background check by Illinois State Police.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Illinois the No. 3 state in the Union for gun control.

