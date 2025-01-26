Warning Issued as Wildlife Officials Find Georgia Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease

Georgia wildlife officials released a warning after a deer with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was discovered in Lanier County.

WSB-TV described CWD as “a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose.” The disease has no treatment and eventually causes the infected animal to experience “symptoms such as dramatic weight loss, poor body condition, subtle head tremors, and droopy head and ears may occur.”

In the end stages of the disease the animal can drool excessively as well.

Lanier is near Georgia’s border with Florida, and the discovery of the infected deer comes a year after a warning about CWD in Florida deer was released.

At this time, Georgia wildlife officials are still encouraging Georgians to hunt as usual.

Walter Rabon, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said, “I want to assure our hunters that deer hunting will continue to thrive in Georgia, despite this current discovery. Working together with our hunters and all Georgians, we will manage CWD and maintain healthy deer herds.”

On March 8, 2024, the Daily Mail noted “experts in Colorado have warned as many as three quarters of deer are infected in certain parts of the state.”

