Alleged Intruder in Critical Condition After NC Homeowner Opened Fire

An alleged intruder trying to make entry into a Goldsboro, North Carolina, home Sunday evening was shot numerous times by the homeowner and is in critical condition.

FOX 8 reported police arrived at the home where the incident occurred at 5:48 p.m.

The alleged intruder fled the scene before officers arrived, but was soon located after going to a hospital to have his gunshot wounds treated.

Goldsboro police said, “During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the subject at UNC Health Wayne was shot during an incident in the 600 Block of West Oak Street.”

WRAL quoted investigators as saying the alleged intruder was allegedly “breaking and entering to terrorize” the couple living there.

No one in the home was harmed during the incident.

