Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is pushing a “Second Amendment Summer” which would mean no sales tax on guns and ammunition from Memorial Day through Independence Day.

The Tallahassee Democrat noted the break on sales taxes would apply to firearm accessories as well. The paper also noted that nearly half a million firearms were sold in the state of Florida during the fist six months of 2024 alone.

The Miami Herald pointed out DeSantis’ “Second Amendment Summer” is “is projected…to save Floridians $8 million in sales taxes on ammunition, firearms and related accessories.”

The Herald went on to criticize DeSantis for pushing such a break on gun purchases, calling it “political theater” and suggesting “tax holidays should be reserved for essential items, such as hurricane and back-to-school supplies, not for grandstanding.”

On February 1, 2025, Breitbart News noted that DeSantis urged GOP lawmakers to pass open carry legislation for Floridians.

DeSantis used an X post to say, “Would be great to see it hit my desk — Florida needs to join the overwhelming majority of states and protect this right…”

