President Donald Trump Issues Executive Order To Assess ‘Infringements’ of Second Amendment

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday “to assess any ongoing infringements” of the right to keep and bear arms.

The order began by stating the purpose and importance of the Second Amendment:

The Second Amendment is an indispensable safeguard of security and liberty. It has preserved the right of the American people to protect ourselves, our families, and our freedoms since the founding of our great Nation. Because it is foundational to maintaining all other rights held by Americans, the right to keep and bear arms must not be infringed.

The order then makes clear that President Trump wants an assessment of any infringements that occurred due to presidential action under former President Joe Biden and due to DOJ and/or ATF actions.

The order also makes clear President Trump wants an assessment of the following, among other things:

The positions taken by the United States in any and all ongoing and potential litigation that affects or could affect the ability of Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights; Agencies’ classifications of firearms and ammunition; and The processing of applications to make, manufacture, transfer, or export firearms.

Within 30 days, Attorney General Pam Bondi is to “present a proposed plan of action to the President, through the Domestic Policy Advisor, to protect the Second Amendment rights of all Americans.” Thereafter AG Bondi is to finalize and implement the plan.

Second Amendment Foundation executive director Adam Kraut commented on the executive order. “It is reassuring that after four long years of the executive branch assaulting our Second Amendment rights that the Trump Administration is investigating avenues to undo the damage inflicted by the prior administration,” he said. “We look forward to seeing tangible results benefiting gun owners and the individual liberty of every American.”

