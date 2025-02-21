3 Dead, Shooting Suspect at Large in Louisville, Kentucky

Three people are dead and the suspect is at large following a shooting outside a driver license facility in Louisville, Kentucky, around noon Friday.

A motive for the shooting has not been reported, but ABC News noted that police said, “There does not seem to be a public threat.”

WSAZ3 reported that one man and two women were killed in the attack. The two women were still alive when first responders arrived and transported them to a hospital, where they died.

The licensing facility, which is located in the 6200 block of Willismore Drive, has since closed.

Witnesses told law enforcement the suspect fled the scene.

