Review: Mossberg 940 Pro Tactical SPX Semiautomatic Shotgun

The Mossberg 940 Pro Tactical SPX debuted at the 2025 SHOT Show, representing the latest evolution in Mossberg’s semiautomatic shotgun offerings by taking the 940 Pro Tactical platform to a new level.

Perhaps you will recall that Breitbart News reviewed the 940 Pro Tactical on September 8, 2022. We noted then that it was an American-made shotgun with 7+1 round capacity, ideal for home defense and other security applications.

We were impressed by the balance and smooth cycling that proved to be a trait of the 940 Pro Tactical, observing that these characteristics would allow homeowners and security personnel to shoot rounds defensively in hallways, garages, and similar close quarters, with speed and control, if ever under duress in a dangerous situation.

The 940 Pro Tactical SPX retrains the balance, smooth cycling, and 7+1 round capacity, while adding a new and improved sight configuration, multiple M-LOK mounting slots, two Quick Detach (QD) sling mounting slots, and multiple other sling anchor/attachment points.

The sight configuration is a rear ghost ring with a green fiber optic front sight. Having the ghost ring in the rear forces the shooter to put his check against the rear stock, as it should be, in order to see the front sight through the ring. This contributes to accuracy by guaranteeing the homeowner or security team member has his eyes where they should be when the trigger is pulled.

Moreover, the rear sight can be readily removed to reveal an optic-ready RMSc footprint.

We mounted an Inforce WMLx light to M-LOK slot on the left front of the handguard.

Mossberg 940 Pro Tactical SPX semiautomatic shotgun light (AWR Hawkins/Breitbart News)

Mounting a ight in that portion of the handguard 1) Aligned perfectly with our natural reach forward, and 2) Illuminated the front fiber optic sight, making it easy to bring the shotgun on target during walks through dark hallways and spaces.

The 940 Pro Tactical SPX also comes with a Vang Comp System Six-Shotshell Carrier on the left side of the receiver. We kept the shotgun by the bed at night with a combination of slugs and Federal Power-Shok 00 Buck Shot shells in the magazine and six more Power-Shok 00 Buck Shot shells in the shotshell carrier. It is hard to beat the comfort one derives from having 14 shells ready to roll in case intruders, burglars, or aggressors, strike in the dead of night.

Beyond cosmetics, the 940 Pro Tactical SPX approaches ergonomic perfection and is incredibly well balanced. Because of these things, it comes on target quickly and its function is flawless when it comes time to pull the trigger. (Also, although the 940 Pro Tactical SPX has a fixed stock, the rear plate of the stock has a spacer system that allows for some length adjustment.)

The bottom line: The 940 Pro Tactical SPX is a superior choice for home defense and security applications. And, like all Mossberg products, it is made in America.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com