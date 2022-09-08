First Impression: Mossberg 940 Pro Tactical Semiautomatic 12 Gauge

The Mossberg 940 Pro Tactical semiautomatic 12 gauge is an American-made 7+1 round shotgun ideal for home defense and other security applications.

The 940 Pro is chambered in 3 inches with a tubular magazine running under the barrel. We shot a variety of shell types through the gun with nary a hiccup. It cycles with incredible smoothness and the firearm is perfectly balanced.

The balance and smooth cycling are traits that would allow homeowners and security personnel to shoot rounds defensively in hallways, garages, and similar places with speed and control, if ever under duress in a dangerous situation.

The 940 Pro features a fiber optic front sight and an optics-ready rear receiver. We put a Trijicon RMRcc red dot on the 940 Pro we reviewed and the sight/shotgun combo was remarkable. By design, the 940 Pro pulls up quickly on target and the RMRcc sight is built for speedy acquisition as well, making the two products great when paired together.

The front and rear stock are black synthetic and the rear stock has a recoil pad affixed that takes buffering to another level. (The 940 Pro’s smooth action and the recoil pad work as a duo to reduce recoil felt.)

When it comes to home defense and security there are numerous options from which individuals can choose in order to protect themselves, their families, and their businesses. As soon as we pulled the 940 Pro Tactical up on target and cycled through magazines full of Federal 00 Buck rounds, it became clear this shotgun is near the top of the list of those options.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.