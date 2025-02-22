Cashier Shoots Alleged Armed Robber in Michigan Donut Store

A cashier at a Clinton Township, Michigan, Golden Donut shot an alleged armed robber Thursday afternoon around 12:45.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the deceased alleged robber was in his mid-30s and that he “entered and brandished what appeared to be a firearm while demanding cash.”

“The cashier then shot him,” FOX 2 noted.

The alleged robber fled to his car, only to crash due to his injuries. He later died at a hospital.

Clinton Township police Capt. Brandon Blake indicated police questioned the cashier after the incident and he was “fully cooperative.”

Blake noted the cashier was “released from the station” after questioning and that police “do believe this to be self-defense.”

He lamented the loss of life then said, “I’m not completely familiar, but I’m sure this gentleman had a family to some degree, and the unfortunate part is that he lost his life committing a crime that, quite frankly, put someone else’s life in jeopardy.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.