FBI Director Kash Patel to Be Tapped to Run the ATF

FBI director Kash Patel “will be tapped to run the ATF,” according to FOX News, which based the report on two unnamed sources.

The Associated Press reported that Patel will be “acting director” of the ATF, crediting the information to a “Justice Department official.”

The AP added:

The Justice Department official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the move before it’s announced publicly. White House officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday evening.

The ATF went around Congress to introduce numerous regulatory gun controls during Biden’s presidency. Those controls included so-called “ghost gun” regulations, an “engaged in the business” rule which was intended to expand background checks, and a ban on stabilizer braces for AR-pistols.

These regulatory actions drew the ire of American gun owners and Congressional Republicans, with Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) emerging in November 2024 will calls to abolish the agency. As recently as February 22, Burlison used a post to X to highlight his bill, H.R. 221, which is designed to “abolish the ATF.”

He added, “Eliminate this redundant agency that consistently violates Second Amendment rights.”

Steven Dettelbach, the director who oversaw the ATF’s implementation of regulatory gun controls under Biden, resigned his office effective January 18, 2025, ensuring he would leave office two days before Trump was sworn in.

