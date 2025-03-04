State Rep. Braxton Mitchell (R) is pushing House Bill 809 to thwart any further attempt by localities to adopt red flag laws in the state of Montana.

KTVQ reported that Mitchell is concerned with due process issues related to red flag laws and he views his bill as a preemptive strike against laws that allow a court order to serve a confiscatory role against non-convicted Americans.

Mitchell said, “The bottom line, you cannot strip constitutional rights based on accusations alone. If someone is truly dangerous, they should be charged, tried and convicted, not disarmed through judicial tyranny.”

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Second Amendment Protects More Than Guns:

Liberty Park Press (LPP) pointed to an Everytown for Gun Safety claim that “a multistate study found that one suicide was averted for every 17 [red flag court orders] issued…”.

LPP noted, “One alleged success out of 17 cases where a red flag restriction was used translates to 16 other cases where the law didn’t work, suggesting that many people were disarmed, perhaps without cause.”

California adopted a red flag law in 2014, making it the first state in the Union to do so. That law went into effect in 2016 yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in both 2021 and 2023.

