Tennessee: Pit Bull Accidentally Shoots Its Sleeping Owner

A pit bull named Oreo accidentally shot his owner Monday morning as the owner and his girlfriend were asleep in bed in Frayser, Tennessee.

FOX 13 reported the owner had a gun in the bed. Oreo jumped into bed and his paw got stuck between the trigger and the trigger guard, resulting in a discharge of the firearm and the owner received a graze wound to his thigh.

The girlfriend described Oreo as “playful,” saying it likes to “jump around and stuff like that.”

FOX 13 asked her if the dog woke her up Monday or if it was the gunshot. The girlfriend said, “The gunshot,” then thought further about her answer and added, “Yeah, a combination of the two.”

The UK’s Guardian described the incident as “the latest instance of a kind of accidental shooting that intermittently occurs in the US.”

