Alleged Robber Hospitalized After Business Owner Opens Fire

An alleged robber is hospitalized after being shot by a Houston, Texas, mechanic shop owner around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Click2Houston reported the shop owner spotted the alleged burglar on surveillance cameras and went to the shop to investigate. Once there, he confronted the suspect, who allegedly became “aggressive.”

KHOU 11 noted proprietor then shot the alleged robber, hitting him once in the abdomen.

The shop owner said, “He found out tonight that he doesn’t get away with everything. But will it stop him? He looks well-versed in this. That backpack is full of every tool imaginable to do every job imaginable. I don’t suspect he’s going to be stopping, and unless he’s charged harshly and held accountable, he’ll be back at it.”

This was the second time this week that the mechanic shop was targeted for robbery.

The robbery suspect is expected to survive.

