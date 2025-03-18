North Carolina’s House Judiciary Committee Approves Constitutional Carry

The North Carolina’s House Judiciary Committee approved constitutional carry legislation Tuesday, and the legislation now goes to the Senate Rules Committee.

On February 18, Breitbart News reported that Republican lawmakers had introduced legislation to make North Carolina the 30th constitutional carry state in the union.

The Daily Tar Heel reported that a pair of bills — HB 5 and SB 50 — “would allow U.S. citizens with no felonies and no mental illness-related charges, over the age of 18, to conceal carry a weapon.”

The NC Newsline noted Tuesday that Becky Ceartas, executive director of gun-control group North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, spoke against Senate Bill 50, saying, “If Senate Bill 50 becomes law, it would mean that people as young as 18 years old, with no training and no background check, could carry a hidden loaded weapon in public.”

She added, “Make no mistake, if Senate Bill 50 passes, the research is clear: it will be paid for in North Carolinian lives.”

State Sen. Danny Britt (R) said, “We believe that our constitution is clear that law abiding citizens should be allowed to constitutionally carry. We believe they should be able to constitutionally carry without having to jump through the hoops that you do for a concealed carry permit.”

The other 29 constitutional carry states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

