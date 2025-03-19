Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a rule Wednesday reversing the ATF’s decades-long ban against the restoration of gun rights.

Gun Owners of America (GOA) praised Bondi’s order, noting, “Because of an amendment by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) in 1992, ATF has been prohibited from restoring gun rights for the last 32 years!”

Schumer’s amendment, dated October 6, 1992, prohibits the ATF from using funds “to investigate or act upon applications for relief from Federal firearm disabilities under 18 U.S.C. 925(c). ”

GOA posted a copy of Bondi’s rule to X, which says, in part:

This interim final rule (“IFR”) amends the Department of Justice (“Department”) relating to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) by withdrawing effectively moribund regulations regarding how ATF will adjudicate applications for relief from the disabilities imposed by certain firearms laws and withdrawing a related delegation.

The rule is scheduled to publish in the federal registry on March 20, and will be effective immediately upon publication.

Breitbart News spoke with GOA director of federal affairs Aidan Johnston, who said, “Since its enactment in 1992, Gun Owners of America has been fighting against the ‘Schumer Amendment,’ which defunded the federal gun rights restoration statute.”

He added, “GOA and thousands of would-be gun owners are grateful to President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for once again allowing gun owners to petition to have their gun rights restored by the Department of Justice. We hope to see many more infringements repealed as the federal government carries out President Trump’s executive order Protecting Second Amendment Rights.”

