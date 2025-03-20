North Carolina Senate Passes Constitutional Carry

The North Carolina Senate approved constitutional carry legislation Thursday by a vote of 26 to 18, with Republicans voting for it and Democrats opposing it.

On March 18, Breitbart News reported there were two constitutional carry bills in the North Carolina legislature, HB 5 and SB 50.

NC Newsline reported the legislation that passed in the NC Senate, SB 50, now goes to the House.

The “primary sponsors [of SB 50] are Sens. Danny Britt (R), Warren Daniel (R), and Eddie Settle (R).”

If constitutional carry makes it through the NC legislature and gets signed into law it will make the Tar Heel State the 30th constitutional carry state in the Union.

The other 29 constitutional carry states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

