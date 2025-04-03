The transgender-identifying woman who shot and killed six innocents at a Nashville Christian school on March 27, 2023, originally planned to shoot up another school, but abandoned that plan to avoid looking racist.

A report released by the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department (NMPD) shows that in December 2018, the transgender-identifying individual begin formulating a plan to attack Creswell Middle School. She had attended Creswell during her middle school years and came away emotionally distressed.

NMPD described what she planned to do:

She drew a map from her memories of the layout of the school. In the map, she specified the locations of classrooms, common areas, and where the entrances and exits were located. She outlined how she would progress through the school, who she would target and in what sequence, and where she would commit suicide within the school once she was done. Knowing access to the interior of the school was highly restricted during school hours, she detailed an elaborate plan to enter the school without being stopped or detected so she could begin her attack with the element of surprise.

During the first six months of 2019 she continued plans to target Creswell: “Her OCD was manifest during this time with the excruciating detail she gave to the attack, including precise timelines, detailed descriptions of the clothing she would wear, and the specific route she would progress through the school. The more she pored over the details, the more convinced she was of her own success. The ‘rage storms’ that interspersed these plans also became more heated, showing Hale’s anger was reaching the boiling point.”

She brooded over her plan extensively, wanting to become a “god” as she believed the Columbine killers had done. She would follow in their steps “by killing victims nobody would forget: children.”

However, by March 2020 the transgender-identifying individual’s thinking began to change, the police report detailed:

Hale began to express doubts about targeting Creswell Middle. Her doubts weren’t necessarily about the intention to kill children, but more about the racial demographics of the school. Hale knew a large portion of the student body was black. Though she had no qualms about killing anyone regardless of specific demographical categories, she worried she might be branded as a racist, which would remove her ability to give the motive and reasoning for the attack and [instead] allow others to choose it for her once she was dead.

She continued to plan to attack Creswell until April 8, 2021, at which time she shifted her plan to the Covenant Christian school. She believed Covenant was a better target for three reasons: “(1) [It] was more geographically isolated than Creswell Middle, which she felt would give her more time to kill; (2) … being a private Christian school, she would receive more notoriety; and (3) due to the student body at Creswell Middle being predominantly black, she was afraid she would be seen as a racist…”

The threat of the racism label made her worry that the motive for the attack and narrative of it would spin out of control once she died.

