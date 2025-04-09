Report: Army Secretary Chosen to Replace Kash Patel at ATF

Various reports indicate that Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll has been chosen to take the lead at ATF in place of current acting director Kash Patel.

Driscoll’s role will be that of acting ATF director, CBS News noted.

USA Today pointed to unnamed DOJ sources, noting, “Driscoll will continue to serve as Army Secretary while he also oversees the ATF, an arm of the U.S. Justice Department.”

The Associated Press indicated, “It was not immediately clear why Patel was replaced” nor was the time of the replacement altogether clear, as the AP indicated one source suggested Patel was actually removed before the removal was announced to “senior ATF leaders.”

Thirty-eight-year-old Driscoll “had served as an adviser to Vice President JD Vance, whom he met when both were attending Yale Law School.”

The ATF has been under intense scrutiny since President Trump assumed office in January, as it went around Congress to issue regulatory gun control upon regulatory gun control during the Biden era.

One of the Biden-era ATF controls was the zero tolerance policy toward licensed firearms dealers. That policy was repealed on Monday, and other ATF policies are being examined now.

