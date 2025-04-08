Kash Patel Puts More Biden-Era ATF Rules in Crosshairs

FBI director and ATF acting director Kash Patel repealed the ATF’s zero tolerance policy Monday and made clear other rules, including “engaged in the business,” are now in the crosshairs.

Breitbart News noted the zero tolerance policy was instituted and weaponized during the Biden administration, used to shut down licensed gun dealers over simple clerical errors.

Rep. Eric Burlison (R) reacted to the repeal of the rule with an X post, writing, “Gun dealers and law-abiding citizens alike can celebrate this move to roll back the oppressive overreach that’s been suffocating Second Amendment rights for far too long.”

While announcing the repeal of the zero tolerance policy, Kash Patel also noted the ATF’s “engaged in the business” rule and stabilizer brace rule are under scrutiny.

Gun Owners of America quoted Patel saying: “Today’s repeal of the Zero Tolerance Policy and the comprehensive review of stabilizing brace regulations & the definition of ‘engaged in the business’ marks a pivotal step toward restoring fairness & clarity in firearms regulation…We are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure our policies are balanced, constitutional and protective of Americans’ Second Amendment rights.”

The “engaged in the business” rule is a regulatory gun control instituted by Biden’s ATF, designed to expand the requirements for, and occurrences of, point-of-sale firearm background checks. The stabilizer brace rule was also instituted by Biden’s ATF, and turned lawfully purchased AR-pistols with stabilizer braces into short barrel rifles (SBRs) requiring NFA regulatory oversight and compliance.

