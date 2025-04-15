Washington State Senate Passes Bill Mandating Permit to Purchase Firearm

On Monday, the Washington state Senate passed legislation to establish a permit requirement for the purchase of a firearm.

The legislation, HB 1163, also requires “live fire training” for would-be gun purchasers, KOMO News reported. HB 1163 also establishes data collection of firearm transfers.

These new gun controls would be in addition to universal background checks and the gun purchase waiting period, both of which are already in place.

Breitbart News noted that universal background checks were adopted to much leftist fanfare in Washington state in 2014, one year after they were adopted in Colorado. However, the UK’s Guardian was quick to predict the failure of the laws in both states, noting that refusals to comply were not only made by citizens but by numerous law enforcement members too.

At that time, the Guardian pointed to research done by Injury Prevention to bolster its view that the laws would fail. The paper noted that Injury Prevention’s findings were “a setback for a growing gun control movement that has centered its national strategy on precisely the kind of state laws passed in Colorado and Washington.”

Here we are, nine years after universal background checks were passed in Washington state and Democrats in the state Senate are trying to add a permit to purchase and live fire training to end the gun violence that so many leftists pretended universal background checks would end.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.