One Alleged Intruder Dies, a Second Flees After Homeowner Opens Fire

One alleged intruder died and a second suspect is on the run after a homeowner in St. Petersburg, Florida, opened fire around 2:00 o’clock on Wednesday morning.

ClickOrlando reported that the homeowner shot at the two alleged intruders, wounding one, who later died at the hospital. The Tampa Free Press pointed out that the identity of the deceased alleged intruder has not been released.

FOX 13 News noted that the second suspect fled the home and has not been located as of the time of this article’s publication.

Last week, Breitbart News noted that an apartment resident in Houston, Texas, wrestled a gun away from an alleged intruder and killed him with it.

ABC 13 reported that authorities said “multiple people broke in through the window of [the Houston apartment]” around 10:30 p.m. on April 9 and one of those people, an 18-year-old, was confronted and killed by a resident.

