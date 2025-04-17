Report: FSU Attacker Used a Shotgun and a Handgun

The suspect in custody in connection with the FSU shooting used a shotgun and a handgun, FOX News reported on live television Thursday.

A law enforcement source indicated the shooter first shot with the shotgun, then switched to the handgun, FOX News noted.

CNN reported that the suspect had a handgun on his person when apprehended. They noted that the shotgun was found in the FSU student union.

Breitbart News pointed out at least six people were injured in the FSU shooting, which occurred about midday Thursday in and near the student union. We also noted that Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia (R) crossed the aisle three weeks before the shooting to stand with Democrats and reject legislation to allow college students to be armed on campus for self-defense.

The campus carry legislation was sponsored by state Sen. Randy Fine (R). WUSF quoted Fine saying, “A child going to a university — an 18, 19, a 20-year-old — deserves to be able to walk through campus… They deserve to be able to fight their way out of a building if people hold them there, deserves [sic] when a mob surrounds them and attacks them.”

