Exclusive: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Killers, Child Predators, Sexual Abusers on Anniversary of Victims Unit for Angel Families

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested illegal aliens convicted of murder, child sex crimes, and sexual abusers, among others, on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump reopening the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office to help Angel Families, Breitbart News has learned.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested multiple disgusting criminals, including murderers, pedophiles, and sexual deviants,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement. “Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime. President Trump and Secretary Mullin will continue to fight for justice for victims of illegal alien crime.”

Among those illegal aliens arrested are Luis Hernandez-Martinez of Mexico, who was convicted of murder in Upshur County, Texas, and Alejandro Laguna-Hernandez of Mexico, who was convicted of attempted lewdness with a child in Carson City, Nevada.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Daniel Albert Urbina of Honduras, who was twice convicted for aggravated sexual battery and sexual penetration with an animate object by force or threat in Leesburg, Virginia.

Alexander Garcia-Penate of Cuba, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, and Nilson Noel Granados-Trejo of El Salvador, convicted for assault in Hyattsville, Maryland, were also arrested.

The arrests occurred on the first anniversary of the re-opening of ICE’s VOICE office, which helps Angel Families navigate their cases. The office had been transformed by former President Joe Biden and then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to aid illegal aliens, rather than Americans.

“Day in and day out, the brave men and women of ICE are risking their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities and stop another American from being raped, maimed, or murdered by illegal aliens with no right to be in our country,” Bis said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.