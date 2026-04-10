The state of Florida is continuing to remove foreign, non-English-speaking commercial truck drivers from the roadways after 176 more CDL drivers were taken out of service with Operation Highway Shield.

During the state operation conducted from March 23 to 26, officials stopped more than 3,300 commercial trucks to inspect the drivers for proficiency in English and to check if they have legal CDL licenses.

Many of the licenses being used by the migrant truckers literally had no names printed on the document.

“As a result of the inspections, 176 drivers were taken out of service, 54 of which were taken out of service for language deficiencies. Additionally, 35 individuals were arrested on criminal-related charges, and 42 individuals were taken into custody for violating federal immigration laws,” the state Department of Law Enforcement said in an April 9 press release.

Most of these CDLs are being issued, many with no actual name on the license, by states outside Florida, including California, New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois, Florida officials say.

After an accident in Florida involving a CDL holder in which three Americans were killed last October, officials discovered the non-English-speaking migrants driving a commercial semi had gotten their CDLs from California.

As more migrants hit our roads — many of whom cannot read or speak English — the death toll on our highways has skyrocketed.

The Trump administration has taken notice of this horrible statistic, and recently, Trump’s transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, directed federal highway safety offices to enforce a law requiring foreign drivers to be able to read English.

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