FSU Shooter’s Biological Mom Kidnapped Him During Bitter Custody Battle

The 20-year-old alleged to have wounded six and killed two on the Florida State University (FSU) campus Thursday was kidnapped by his biological mom a decade ago and taken out of the country.

The New York Post reported that the 20-year-old shooter’s biological mom, Anne-Mari Eriksen, was in a custody battle with Christopher Ikner when she took her son to Norway “in violation of the custody agreement.”

A “probable cause affidavit” from the Leon County Sheriff’s office indicated Eriksen told Ikner she was taking their son to Florida for Spring Break but instead fled the country.

FirstCoastNews noted that Eriksen was “arrested on a kidnapping charge after she violated her custody agreement.” She pleaded no contest and was convicted on July 14, 2016.

The court documents reveal “a tumultuous relationship between [the alleged shooter’s] father and Eriksen.”

During interaction with police at the time of the kidnapping, the alleged shooter’s father indicated his son had “developmental delays and has special needs which he feared would not be taken care of” while Eriksen had him.

