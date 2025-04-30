Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) paid homage to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and introduced “the ‘assault weapons’ ban of 2025” Wednesday morning.

In an X post, Schiff explained that his legislation would “ban the sale, manufacture, import, and transfer of military-style ‘assault weapons.'”

He claimed there have been “486 mass shootings involving ‘assault weapons'” since 2006, but did not provide any sources to substantiate the figures. He did reference Feinstein’s introduction of the first “assault weapons” ban over three decades ago, then claimed her ban “had a dramatic impact on mass shootings” during the ten years in which it was in place.

Schiff’s claim runs counter to the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice report which indicated the ban could not be credited with any reduction in crime.

California has had an “assault weapons” ban since 1989, yet the Golden State led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

